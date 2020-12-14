Rosanna Davison shares a raw post about her difficult fertility journey

After struggling with fertility for many years and suffering from 14 heartbreaking miscarriage, Rosanna Davison is now a proud mum of three, after giving birth to her identical twin boys just last month.

“Sophia was a tiny, sleepy newborn for her first Christmas last year, so it’s been amazing to see the look on her face when we show her our tree and Christmas lights this year. It’s just magical!” Rosanna wrote alongside her latest Instagram post, which showed her holding up her adorable one-year-old daughter.

However, as delighted as she is to have her dream family at last, Rosanna remembers all too well, just how tough it was to deal with her fertility struggles at Christmas time especially.

“This is something I’ve spoken about before but I feel it’s important to highlight again… as exciting as Christmas is for children, it can be a difficult time of year for lots of us for a variety of reasons,” the 36-year-old explained.

“It’s very much centred around families and making it a special experience for kids, but for the many couples struggling with infertility or pregnancy loss, it can be a really tough time.”

“I was that girl for years. I used to find Christmas really difficult. Scrolling through photos of your friend’s children enjoying the festive season can be torturous when you’re desperate to have a baby of your own, and it’s just not happening for you,” Rosanna recalls.

“We went through a hugely challenging fertility journey and still can’t believe how lucky we are to have three healthy and happy babies at home this year, but I’ll never forget what we went through to have our family and my heart goes out to everyone going through fertility struggles.”

“It’s incredibly lonely and traumatic. The pandemic this year has led to further complications and delays with fertility treatments, as well as the women who faced difficult news alone at scans without their partners to support them.”

“As always, I’m sending all of my love and support to those of you struggling. Be kind to yourselves and don’t forget to check in with friends too… you just don’t know who could be struggling in secret,” she concluded.

Rosanna’s post has since been flooded with comments from women and mums who’ve experienced their own challenges with fertility.