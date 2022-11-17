Rosanna Davison reflects on giving birth to her twin boys

Former model Rosanna Davison is reflecting back on welcoming her twin boys into the world as she prepares for them to turn two years old.

Rosanna took to her Instagram Stories to share throwback photos of her in hospital having a routine check-up a week before her planned C-section, when doctors discovered an issue with her placenta.

The Miss World winner admitted to feeling anxious about the situation as she had previously had 14 miscarriages and was worried something may go wrong with her twins.

The 38-year-old explained, “This time two years ago I went into the national maternity hospital for one of my final routine twin scans before my scheduled c-section on 23 November”.

Credit: Instagram

“They discovered 'placental resistance' which meant Hugo hadn't been receiving sufficient blood supply and had only grown a couple of ounces in the past fortnight whereas Oscar had grown significantly more”.

“I was told to immediately go home, say goodbye to Sophia, grab my hospital bag (thankfully it was packed and ready to go) and get back into the hospital ASAP so the boys heart rates could be monitored”.

She continued, “I was anxious to hear this, especially with my history of unexplained early miscarriages but Prof Higgins and the midwives were INCREDIBLE! I can't thank them enough for their advice and support. They kept me calm”.

“All was okay with the boys and they arrived safely the next morning. Despite being born at 35 weeks they caught up quickly both physically and developmentally”.

Credit: Instagram

Davison then shared another lovely photo of her standing in her sons’ nursery, cradling her blossoming baby bump and shared some friendly advice for pregnant women.

“Just before I went in for that last scan I'd taken a picture in their nursery to show off this v cool outer space feature wall so this is the last proper bump picture I took”.

“If you're expecting at the moment take as many photos and videos of your pregnancy as possible you'll love looking back on them. You actually do forget about the discomfort and the back pain and the swelling and the constant need to pee”.

Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their boys, Oscar and Hugo into the world in November 2020. The couple had just welcomed their daughter, Sophia, in October 2019 via gestational surrogate.