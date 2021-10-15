Rosanna Davison pens heartfelt tribute for her dad Chris De Burgh

While many people know Rosanna Davison from her modelling days, being crowned Miss World in 2003, others know her more recently for speaking up on her fertility struggles and her 15 miscarriages, followed by her miracle pregnancy.

However, Rosanna’s notoriety started first and foremost with her famous father, Irish musical legend, Chris De Burgh.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Rosanna marked her dad’s 73rd birthday by sharing a series of sweet throwback photos featuring Chris and his glamorous wife Diane, along with a lovely snap of Chris and his 95-year-old mother, Maeve De Burgh.

Credit: @rosanna_davison

Rosanna also shared the most adorable nickname her nearly two-year-old daughter Sophia has started using instead of granddad.

“Happy birthday Dad – AKA Bambam! Sophia couldn’t pronounce grandpa so she started calling him Bambam and it’s kinda stuck now,” Rosanna explains.

“Not to be confused with Bamm-Bamm Rubble from The Flintstones. Thanks for being you @cdebinsta. Looking forward to celebrating later,” she lovingly wrote.

Credit: @rosanna_davison

Apparently, Grandpa is quite a common name for youngsters to struggle with, as soon Rosanna’s birthday post was flooded with comments from followers sharing their own hilarious stories, about what nicknames their kids have come up with for their beloved grandparents.

“My eldest couldn't say Grandad as a toddler either and called my Dad Yaya! Now all the grandchildren call him Yaya including the child who started it (who is now 13 years old). Your Dad will be known as Bambam forever more!!!” one follower jokingly wrote.

“Awww – my Pa was called Bamba for similar reasons,” another sweetly commented.

Credit: @rosanna_davison

Chris and his wife Diane are proud parents to their three children, including 37-year-old Rosanna, along with their two sons, Hubie and Michael. Speaking about his daughter’s journey to motherhood last year, Chris said, “She is a remarkable young woman for what she has been through,” when speaking to The Irish Sun.

“We were absolutely thrilled when Sophia came home, a year ago to the day. Now these twins. This is a miracle. I think the whole thing is extraordinary,” the proud dad and granddad gushed.

Credit: @rosanna_davison

