Rosanna Davison is absolutely glowing at 30 weeks pregnant

Not long to go now! Rosanna Davison shared a major bump-update on her Instagram today, and she’s absolutely glowing.

The former model welcomed the birth of her daughter Sophia last November via gestational surrogate. After 14 pregnancy losses and a challenging fertility journey, Rosanna surprised us all when she announced three months ago that she was naturally pregnant with identical twin boys.

It’s hard to believe her due date is just round the corner, with her boys due to arrive next month.

“30 weeks of this incredible, life-changing journey,” the mum-of-one wrote on today’s social media update, adding, “Feels like quite a milestone! Less than 6 weeks to go…” followed by two blue heart emojis.

In the photo the glowing mum is wearing simple black leggins paired with a black bra, showing off her growing bump.

Delighted for the soon-to-be mum-of-three, Rosanna’s fans were quick to enter the comment section below the post.

“Amazing hun, the best news this year. May all your dreams come,” one fan wrote.

“You look fabulous. I’m a week behind you with a baby girl,” another expecting mum commented.

“I had my identical twins at 34 weeks all good and well best of luck!!” a third wrote.

Rosanna shared the wonderful news that she and her husband Wes, were expecting identical twin boys in an Instagram post back in July. “@Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November,” Rosanna exclaimed.

“I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify.”

“So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us,” Rosanna lovingly wrote.