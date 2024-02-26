Rosanna Davison breaks silence on Dancing with the Stars exit

Rosanna Davison has broken her silence on her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

Rosanna Davison and her dance partner Stephen Vincent became the fifth couple to be voted off the show over the weekend.

The former Miss World performed a paso doble to Les Toreadors by Georges Biz and was awarded 22 points.

In the end, Rosanna faced the dance-off with Six O’Clock Show presenter Katja Mia, but judges opted to save Katja.

Now, Davison has taken to social media to reflect on her ‘life-changing’ time on DWTS and opened up about her experience overall.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a collection of photos of her and Stephen dancing together over the weekend to her 310K followers.

Rosanna captioned the post, “The last dance. Where to even begin? First of all, what an absolutely incredible, life-changing experience @dwtsirl has been”.

“I started rehearsals in November as a total beginner to the world of Latin and ballroom dance and terrified of the idea of dancing live on TV, but excited for a new challenge to really push myself out of my comfort zone and make my family proud”.

“I never imagined I’d make it to week 8 and dance in front of the @rteconcertorchestra – yesterday was truly magical. I couldn’t have been matched with a better partner in @stephenvincent17… he’s been endlessly kind, patient and supportive. Stephen, you are an amazing human!”.

The model went on to admit, “Leaving the show feels bittersweet but I’m bursting with gratitude. Stephen and I put everything we had into rehearsals every week and I couldn’t be prouder of us for the hours we committed to it all”.

“Of course I’m disappointed to go and would have loved to keep going for another few weeks, but juggling the intensity of dancing with life with three small children has been a challenge”.

“Last week was a bit of a rollercoaster because I’d started to feel mentally drained and the first tears of frustration happened last Thursday in rehearsals when the routine just wasn’t clicking as fast as I’d hoped. My kids have been really missing me and deep down I know it’s the right time to go and be home with my babies”.

Rosanna continued, “Going to miss my DWTS fam – go smash it over the next few weeks everyone! A sincere thank you to @shinawillarry @shinawil_ltd @rteone @darrenandlilia @neilobriendance @joshuakeefedancer for a fantastic experience, and to @gourounlian @lorainebarry and @briantredmond for your honesty and advice each week”.

“Finally, THANK YOU so much for all of your support, comments, messages, feedback and love every week. It has meant the world to us”.

Many of Rosanna’s DWTS co-stars and fans took to the comments to wish her well and praise her for her brilliant performances over the past few weeks.