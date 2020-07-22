Rosanna Davison reveals she is expecting identical twin boys

Huge congratulations are in order for Rosanna Davison and her husband Wes, who have just revealed they're expecting identical twin boys.

Rosanna shared the wonderful news on Instagram this afternoon. The mum looked stunning in a white dress as she stood proudly alongside Wes and their darling daughter Sophia.

She wrote: "We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November. We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.

"As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate. I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us," she continued.

"The mum explained, "My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries. However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world. So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!"

She added, "Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope."

We couldn't be happier for Rosanna!