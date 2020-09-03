Rory McIlroy and wife Erica welcome their first baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, as they welcome the arrival of their first child. Their little bundle of joy arrived this past Monday afternoon, August 31 at 12:15pm.

Rory announced the wonderful news today, by posting a photo to his Instagram account with the caption reading, "Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

This joyous news comes only days after it was leaked that the happy couple were expecting. The Golf Channel’s Steve Sands having let it slip that the two were preparing to welcome a baby girl into the world in the coming days.

Congratulations to Rory and Erica, on becoming new parents and on the birth of your precious daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy.