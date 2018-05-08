Room to Improve’s Michael Stokes has died after a ‘tragic accident’

The nation has been left devastated following the death of Michael Stokes, a teenager who captured the hearts of the public when he appeared on RTÉ’s Room To Improve.

It is understood that 15-year-old Michael passed away peacefully at Temple Street Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident.

The teenager featured on a 2016 episode of Room To Improve. Dermot Bannon and co. transformed his foster parents home to make it more wheelchair-friendly for the teen.

It is with much sorrow that IWA has heard of the passing of our junior member Michael Stokes. An active member of our Youth Services, Michael graced all with his big heart and personality. He brought joy to all around him and will be greatly missed by his friends in IWA. pic.twitter.com/azpmjpQyaC — IWA (@IrishWheelchair) May 8, 2018

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of Michael’s passing. Ryan Tubridy honoured the teenager in a touching Instagram post this morning, “I post this with a heavy heart as the magic whirlwind, Michael Stokes died on Saturday aged 15.”

The presenter added, “He was an unforgettable soul and we are all so sad today. Thinking of Ann, Barry and all Michael’s family and friends. The world is that bit diminished without him.”

St. Michael’s House shared, “We are very sad to give Michael Stokes to the Angels this weekend. He was a treasure to all who knew him in St.Michaels House. Sincere sympathies to his loving family from our Board, staff and all his friends.”

Michael's funeral is due to take place at 10 am tomorrow at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide, Dublin.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Temple Street Hospital.