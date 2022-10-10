Ronan Keating shares tribute for Stephen Gately on 13th anniversary of death

Today, October 10, marks the 13th anniversary of the death of Boyzone’s Stephen Gately, and his former band members have been paying their respects online.

Ronan Keating paid his respects to Stephen on Instagram. The 45-year-old posted a collection of photos of him and Stephen over the years, including group shots of Boyzone posing together.

Keating wrote, “13 years and doesn’t get any easier because I know how much living ya had in ya. Miss ya dude. A heavy heart”.

His band mate Keith Duffy also shared a tribute by posting a snap of him and Stephen performing together with a heartbreaking caption for his late friend.

He penned, “13 years my guardian Angel! I’ll never meet another living soul who loved me as unconditionally and honestly as my buddy Steo!”.

“Miss you every single day I had your brothers family with me for a Special moment last night. Keep an eye on me brother”.

Yesterday, October 9, Keith shared a photo featuring himself with Gately's brother and his children at his Boyzlife concert in Edinburgh. He said, "Always good to get The Gately Boys down to the show in Edinburgh!".

Fans flooded the comments of Keith and Ronan’s posts to share their support for them on this hard day.

One fan wrote, “The voice of an angel who became an angel way too soon”, while a second penned, “Thinking of you all. He will never be forgotten x”.

“Cannot believe 13 years have passed, an amazing talent and ray of light. Big love”, added another fan.

Stephen tragically passed away when he and his partner were visiting Majorca in October 2009. He lost his life due to a pulmonary oedema as a result of an undiagnosed heart defect.