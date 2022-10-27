Ronan Keating shares emotional tribute on wife Storm’s birthday

Ronan Keating has been sharing the love!

The former Boyzone star has published an emotional tribute to his wife Storm, who is turning 41 today.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Ronan decided to share an array of photographs of Storm – snaps of her on her own, embracing her husband, and snuggling with her children.

“Happy Birthday sweetheart. Jesus it was a struggle to find a picture you were not smiling in or laughing in,” Ronan joked at the beginning of his caption.

The 45-year-old singer went on to praise his wife for her endless positivity. “It’s truly unbelievable how you manage to keep on smiling,” he amazed. “You have been through the ringer, huge highs but crazy lows and you manage to keep positive always.”

Ronan continued to gush about his partner to his 461K followers. “You always fight for what’s right. You always see the good in everyone and everything,” he detailed. “You want to give everyone a second and a third and sometimes a fourth chance always fighting for the underdog.”

“You have taught me so much baby,” he added. “Don’t change a thing, just maybe enjoy some rest,you deserve it.”

In the conclusion of his birthday message, Ronan shared one special request to Storm. “Love you to the stars and back. Now close that laptop please and raise an umeshu coz it’s your birthday,” he teased, followed by several heart emojis.

Storm has continued to receive a wave of warm congratulations and birthday wishes on social media.

“Happy Birthday @stormykeating”, penned Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia.

“Happy Birthday to your lovely wife”, commented Hermès executive Michael Coste.

“Happy birthday @stormykeating I hope you have an amazing day”, wrote Outlander actor Craig McGinlay.

Ronan and Storm have been together for 10 years, after meeting on The X Factor Australia in 2012. The pair got married in Scotland in 2015 and have two children together, along with the three that Ronan shares with his ex-wife.

We’re sending the happiest of birthday wishes to Storm!