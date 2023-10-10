Ronan Keating pays emotional tribute to bandmate Stephen Gately

Ronan Keating has paid tribute to his Boyzone bandmate Stephen Gately on the 14th anniversary of his death.

Stephen tragically passed away at the age of just 33 at his holiday home in Majorca in 2009, due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

To mark 14 years since Stephen’s death, Ronan took to social media to honour his bandmate with a moving tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Ronan shared a collection of photos within a video montage set to the band’s song Every Day I Love You.

The pictures include throwback images of Keating and Gately with the rest of the group, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch, performing on stage and posing in photoshoots.

Ronan captioned the moving post, “Ah Brother how I miss you 14 years passed and it’s like you’re still here because of the music”.

“I just imagine you are still in north london loving life. Hanging with Phil the butcher and pat the baker. I do wonder what you would make of it all today”.

He closed off by adding, “You had such a definite idea of what we are,who we are and when someone was a total waffler. Love ya Pal miss ya every day”.

Many Boyzone fans headed to the comments to share supportive messages with Ronan and the rest of the band.

One fan wrote, “Thinking on you and and all the bzone men. Remember the memories. He was a happy soul”.

“Beautiful soul with an amazing voice taken way to soon. Forever in our our heart Steo”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “14 years, never forgotten, sending love to all the Boyz and families”.

Blue band member Duncan James also commented to say, “Bless him. Big love to u Stephen. We all miss u”.

Following Stephen’s death, Ronan, Keith, Mikey and Shane released their album Brother in 2010 as tribute to their fellow bandmate.