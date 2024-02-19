Roman Kemp shocks fans as he confirms huge career change

Roman Kemp has shocked his fans by announcing his departure from Capital Radio.

After a period of speculation, the TV and radio presenter confirmed that he will be leaving his role as the host of the station’s breakfast show.

Roman has worked for Capital for a decade, and led the breakfast show for eight of those years.

The 31-year-old confirmed the rumours live on air earlier this morning, as he stated to listeners: “I’m just going to come out and say it – this is going to be my last six weeks on Capital.”

Roman continued: “It’s been the funniest, the saddest, the most outright wild time that I’ve had being a part of Capital and the Global family.”

“When you set out to do a job of this magnitude, you never think that one day there will be a moment where you have to say goodbye. You don’t think that that time will come,” he detailed.

Reflecting on his career, the former I’m A Celebrity finalist went on to say: “Capital and Global have helped changed me. I was 22 years old when I first joined Capital and it’s built me into the man that I am today, it is all that I know. But I know that now is the right time to leave and now is the right time to move on.”

“The next couple of weeks as I kind of approach the end of my time here on Capital, it’s going to be so tough,” Roman admitted, concluding: “I know that it started out as me being just Martin Kemp’s son, I hope that now you can call me your friend.”

Many listeners have since expressed their sadness on social media, with one Instagram fan writing: “It won’t be the same without you.”

“Gutted you're leaving! You make me laugh every single morning,” another replied.

Roman’s replacement has yet to be confirmed, but it has been suggested that Jordan North could take on the role, following his unexpected departure from BBC Radio 1 last week.