Roman Kemp details heartbreaking real reason he left radio role

Roman Kemp has opened up about the reason behind his unexpected departure from Capital Radio.

On March 28, the former I’m A Celebrity finalist signed off for the final time as the host of Capital Radio’s breakfast programme.

Now, Roman has admitted that a significant reason behind his exit was the tragic loss of his best friend and colleague, Joe Lyons. In August 2020, radio producer Joe sadly took his own life, leading Roman to find out about the devastating news while on Capital Breakfast.

Speaking to The Mirror about his departure, the 31-year-old confessed: "I actually think that a big decision in wanting to do it and wanting to move on and feeling like I need to close this chapter isn't anything to do with radio or the occupation. It's to do what happened to me.”

Credit: Roman Kemp Instagram

Roman, who has since gone on to become an advocate for men’s mental health, went on to explain: “That sounds wild but I mean it, it's not normal. Imagine a tragedy happened in your house – you're going to want to move. The bosses at Capital know this and I said it's difficult. I went through such a horrible moment in that room in that studio, four years on and I've been living that same day over and over again, without the awful event.”

Roman, who is the son of Spandau Ballet hitmaker Martin Kemp, concluded by noting that the tragedy continued to haunt him.

"For me, I'm quite ready to go, 'OK, close that door now, don't keep going back living that horrible day over again.’ It’s sad that it obviously affects me, but it does. Every day I walk in there and I see Joe. That’s a weird thing to do. I think it's going to be really good for me to move on with my life. I had an opportunity in my life, I can go and enjoy my life for a bit and I want to enjoy what I have achieved,” he added.