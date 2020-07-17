Roman Kemp and his girlfriend have broken up after 3 years together

Roman Kemp and his girlfriend have reportedly broken up after three years together.

It is believed the radio presenter and Anne-Sophie Fury's relationship took a turn during the COVID-19 lockdown.

News of their split came as quite a surprise as the pair had just moved in together in January.

A source told The Sun: “Roman loved Sophie and things had been going really well for them, but being in lockdown is tough for any couple and they just weren’t able to make things work, which has been upsetting and tough for them both.”

The I'm A Celebrity contestant is already moving on and has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya. “His pals have encouraged him to move on and have got him on [dating app] Raya, which is packed with attractive and creative women."

"He’s set up a profile with his best photos and has set the music on his page to the song Gold, by his dad’s band. He’s having fun with it," the source added.

The couple started dating in 2017 after meeting on Tinder.