Roman Kemp admits if he would ever go on Strictly Come Dancing

Roman Kemp has addressed rumours surrounding Strictly Come Dancing!

The 30-year-old, who is the son of Spandau Ballet bass player Martin Kemp, has had a skyrocketing career in recent years.

As well as being a radio host and an occasional presenter on BBC’s The One Show, Roman also took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021 and finished the series in third place.

Now, as the autumn season looms and a new series of Strictly is almost upon us, speculation has been swirling about which famous faces will be joining this year’s cast.

However, in a recent interview with OK!, Roman admitted that he has hesitations about taking part in the hit BBC dancing show.

“The only way I’d do Strictly is if I was teamed up with Johannes [Radebe],” he confessed.

“I think sometimes the show takes away from the skill of the dancers and it becomes like a soap opera of who’s dating who,” he continued, referring to ongoing rumours of the so-called ‘Strictly Curse’ between previous couples.

“I’d want to be focused on the dancing and enjoying who I’m dancing with, not feeling like, ‘Oh God, is someone going to write a story about me?’ – I would never want that,” Roman explained, before going on to elaborate on why he would want Johannes as a dancing partner.

“So, if I was teamed up in a same-sex pairing, it would be brilliant because I’d just be focusing on the show,” he noted.

Credit: BBC

In 2021, Johannes and his co-star John Whaite made Strictly history by being the first all-male same-sex couple to take part in the show. The pair went on to reach the series final, but lost out to former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

This year’s Strictly lineup is expected to be revealed throughout August, with big stars such as TV host Angela Scanlon, Love Island alum Zara McDermott and presenter Les Dennis already rumoured to be taking part.