Roe & Co distillery launch new series of food takeovers at D-8TE!

Roe & Co whiskey distillery is bringing D-8TE back for 2022 with a new line up of incredible local chefs. Kicking off this Thursday 3rd March, D-8TE will be celebrating the best of modern Irish food through a unique series of food takeovers, including Ireland’s first ever dessert and Irish whiskey tasting experience!

Running until April 24th, there will be eight weeks of exciting cooking paired with specially curated whiskey cocktails, all focused on celebrating modern Irish food and flavours, hosted in the Power House Garden at Roe & Co distillery.

Three incredible restaurants to try, a perfect line-up of chefs! There is no way you’ll want to skip a course on this one – The Salt Project for starters, Man Street Kitchen for mains, with Hipkey Café's Head Pastry Chef Karen Smith on dessert. Offering set menus, you will also can explore specially curated Roe & Co whiskey cocktail pairings at €30 per person.

Kicking off this season of D-8TE is the ‘starter’ to the modern Irish takeover, with The Salt Project. Chef Caomhán de Bri will be offering hyper-local Irish street food with a seasonal focus. His playful plates of food will showcase McNally's vegetables, Irish seafood and nostalgic ingredients all paired with refreshing Roe & Co cocktails inspired by tastes of the Irish coast.

Following time spent working in professional kitchens for over a decade, including Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Maze, Caomhán launched his nomadic kitchen The Salt Project in 2019. A recent graduate of TU Dublin’s new ‘Botanical Cuisine’ course – the first ‘farm to plate' culinary degree programme of its kind in Europe, Caomhán’s newfound knowledge is reflected in his innovative menus.

D-8TE marks The Salt Project’s first Dublin residency where Caomhán will be serving up his flavour bomb of a main course dish 'an gairdín’ that celebrates the humble beetroot. Mc Nally’s zero waste organic beetroot, is smothered in a miso glaze sauce with toasted sesame, wilted beetroot leaf, whipped vegan curd, apple marigold and crispy leek and beets that are to die for. His Blaisíní tasting menu is made up of small plates, including his Johnston Mooney & O’Brien cheese & onion Tayto tart. This is a deliciously innovative take on iconic Irish nostalgic flavours, delivered in an elevated and premium fashion. Now this is a dish that’s worth a cocktail to celebrate and a post on the ‘gram!

For the ‘main course’ of the D-8TE line-up is Man Street Kitchen, where you can expect vibrancy and creativity from chefs Dan Howell and Catherine Keane. This talented couple are used to bringing fun and flavour to transportable al fresco kitchens. Taking cooking influence from Asia, the Middle East and the USA, Man Street Kitchen always cook with fresh Irish ingredients at the core.

Expect a menu of innovative and sophisticated hearty Irish soul food, slow cooked meats and smoky flavours paired with fresh, zingy sauces. Their award-winning Blas na hÉireann hot smoked salmon served in crisp baby gem lettuce tacos are sure to draw a crowd, not to mention the whiskey glazed pork rib! The perfect inspiration for the Roe & Co experts to create a vibrant and fruity whiskey cocktail menu to complement this food takeover.

Closing out with the ‘dessert’ takeover of this D-8TE residency, we have taken this quite literally, and are offering Ireland’s first ever dessert and Irish whiskey tasting experience. What is that you might ask? Well, it’s a tasting menu consisting of sweet treats for starter, main course and dessert paired with whiskey cocktails – the dream sitch!

This dreamy tasting menu will be curated by Karen Smith, a classically trained pastry chef who blends sophisticated culinary techniques with playful dessert ideas. Karen has curated a dessert tasting menu showcasing the best of Irish ingredients with a combination of her detail, refinement, design and a love of all things whimsical and nostalgic. With Karen’s Ferrero Rocher and Twix chocolate domes, aka little bites of heaven, matched with a decadent cocktail menu from Roe & Co, this food take over is going to leave you wanting more!

Make sure you don’t miss out on celebrating the best of modern Irish food at D-8TE this March and April at the Roe & Co Distillery. Get your tickets booked and your calendars marked!

Click here to book a table for The Salt Project at D-8TE at Roe & Co Distillery’s Power House Garden. The next set of restaurants will be released at a later date so don’t miss out, keep an eye on Instagram for the latest news on all things for the latest news on all things D-8TE.

Opening Hours: Thursday to Sunday. Weekdays from 5:30pm and weekends from afternoon.

Notes from the D-8TE team at Roe & Co whiskey distillery:

Limited availability, booking can be made at www.opentable.ie/r/roe-and-co- distillery-dublin. Unfortunately, we will not be able to accept walk-ups at this time, so please make sure to secure your spot by booking online with the above link. You can cancel free of charge up to 48 hours ahead of your booking. After that, cancellations are €25 per person to cover our food partners.

Veggie options are available, please let us know when you’re booking. Please specify any dietary requirements* Please note; as we will have a variety of food partners offering a set menu, we may not be able to accommodate each dietary requirement.

As we are supporting local restaurants, we will not be in a position to offer drinks only service.

Please note, since we're a working distillery and an alcohol experience, the minimum age requirement for visitors is 18 years old.

If you’ve any special requests, please contact us at hello@roeandcowhiskey.com.

Location details: Roe & Co Distillery – 92 James's Street, The Liberties, Dublin 8

