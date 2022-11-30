Rod Stewart announces heartbreaking death of his brother

Singer Rod Stewart has shared the devastating news that his brother Bob passed away last night, Tuesday November 29, just two months after his older brother Don, 94, died.

Sir Rod Stewart announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram to his 1.2M followers by posting a photo of a lit candle with the words ‘Rest in Peace’ over the image.

The 77-year-old captioned the post, “ It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky”.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’. Sir Rod Stewart”.

The Forever Young singer had been inundated with messages of support since sharing the tragic news earlier today.

TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote, “How sad… deepest condolences to you all. RIP Bob”.

“I’m terribly sorry for your loss my friend”, penned Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone. Wedding and newborn professional photographer Jenny McCarthy added, “So very sorry”.

Sir Rod announced his oldest brother, Don, passed away just two days before the Queen died in September of this year.

Rod, who also has two sisters- Mary and Peggy, explained, “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96”.

“The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls”.

While still grieving the loss of his brother, Rod said, “What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King”.