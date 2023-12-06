Rochelle Humes shares glimpse into I’m A Celeb production

Rochelle Humes has landed in Australia!

The Saturdays singer is the last of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here loved ones to arrive in Brisbane, as the remaining stars' family and friends already landed last week.

Seven celebrities are currently left in the I’m A Celeb camp, including Rochelle’s husband – JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes.

As the final of the hit ITV reality series approaches on Sunday, Rochelle has now shared an insight into the behind-the-scenes production of I’m A Celeb,

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 34-year-old spoke from the back of a taxi after her 24 hour flight.

“The plan is to get on the bus at 5am. I think we get driven into camp, which is about an hour away,” Rochelle explained.

“It’ll be the first time that I’m meeting everyone else’s friends and family, which I’m quite excited about. I think we watch the show, and then we are there for whoever is voted out. I think we’re finished at mid-morning at the camp, then come back. I’m planning to really chill,” The Hit List host teased further.

Later, Rochelle detailed in her hotel room that she was greeted by some of Marvin’s belongings.

“When I arrived in the room, they’d sort of given me all of Marvin’s luggage. It’s so weird, I walked in and I almost expected him to be sort of hiding in here,” she admitted.

Rochelle continued: “The outfit that he wore when he jumped out of the plane, that little linen set, that’s in there. He must have just obviously had to do that, and then take his stuff off. They give him the jungle clothes, and then that’s it.”

Rochelle concluded her chat by noting how much she misses her husband, with whom she shares three children.

“I’ve weirdly missed seeing his stuff, like his little laptop bag is there and I feel a bit like, 'Aww, there he is,’” she confessed, adding: “It feels like he should be here but he’s not.”