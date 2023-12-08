Rochelle Humes gives update on son of I’m A Celeb’s Josie Gibson

Rochelle Humes has revealed the sweetest update on Josie Gibson’s son!

Josie, who is best known for her presenting role on This Morning, is currently the last female contestant standing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Throughout the series so far, Josie has expressed how much she has been missing her five-year-old son Reggie, and that she has never been away from him “for this long”.

Now, ahead of the I’m A Celebrity final this Sunday, one of Josie’s fellow This Morning stars has given an insight into how Reggie has been coping without his mum!

Earlier today, Rochelle Humes appeared on the ITV daytime show live from Australia, as she waits for her husband Marvin Humes to also leave the camp.

During her interview, the former star of The Saturdays was asked about meeting the other campmates’ friends and family.

"It's nice to see Josie's family here and Reggie's getting on great,” Rochelle confirmed.

“I tell you what, he hasn't got out of the hot tub. So she's got nothing to worry about, he's doing A-OK,” she exclaimed further.

Rochelle’s reassurances came after one of Josie’s evicted campmates told her in last night’s episode that Reggie would continue to be in safe hands.

After she was voted out by the public, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold hugged her campmates and insisted: “Josie, I’ve got your little one, okay? I promise you.”

“Tell him I love him, Dan. Tell him I’ll be out soon,” Josie replied.

The only contact that the 38-year-old mum has had with her young son has been through a ‘letter from home’, which was delivered to the Australian jungle last week.

In the sweet note, Reggie penned: “Hello Mummy, I hope you are having the best time in the jungle. I have been watching you at home with Daddy. The snakes and spiders look scary Mummy, but you are doing a good job. I love you and miss you."

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.