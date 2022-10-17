Rochelle Humes gets emotional visiting her old primary school

Rochelle Humes has been taking a trip back to her past!

This morning, The Saturdays singer took a trip to her old primary school, to see all of her old teachers again and to give the pupils a special reading of her children’s book, My Little Dragon: A Mealtime Adventure, which was published last week.

Rochelle took to her Instagram page following her visit to express her delight at being able to return to her old stomping ground. “Well, that really was a special way to start the week,” she wrote, alongside a photo of one of her old teachers, John Morris.

“As part of Black History Month I went back to my old Primary School (Ardleigh Green School) to join assembly and read My Little Dragon to the children. I’ve just left and my heart is SO full,” the 33-year-old gushed.

Rochelle then went on to praise her former teacher, and how much he helped her during her time at the school. “Mr Morris (whose name is actually John but even after all these years it still doesn’t feel right to call him that) is genuinely one of the planet’s good humans,” she noted.

Credit: Rochelle Humes Instagram

“There’s a reason he has been there for so many years..he is SO kind and SO supportive and I truly believe he helped shape me as a person,” the mum-of-three admitted. “It was SO special to catch up with him and have a walk around the school to see how it has grown.”

Rochelle concluded her post by sharing some lovely details about her trip down memory lane. “I sat in my old seat (wow I felt big),” she joked. “My mum and I even went back to the bakers that I would get a treat from every Friday and had the same Apple strudel…by far my favourite morning in a long time..just magic,” she exclaimed.

Credit: Rochelle Humes Instagram

As part of a collection of photos in her Instagram post, Rochelle also revealed that she left a special note for the pupil who sits in her former seat. “Hi, it’s Rochelle,” the TV presenter wrote.

“I used to sit here. Look after it, it’s a special seat. All my love xxx”, she penned.

We’re glad Rochelle had an amazing time visiting her old school!