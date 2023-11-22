Rochelle Humes details insight into I’m A Celebrity production

Rochelle Humes has shared a new insight behind the scenes of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Saturdays star’s husband, JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes, is currently taking part in this year’s series.

Now, a few days into his stint in the Australian jungle, Rochelle has uncovered some secrets into the production of the hit ITV reality show.

Speaking on This Morning earlier today, Rochelle’s co-host Dermot O’Leary asked her for her thoughts on her husband’s progress so far.

“I’m going to be honest, in all of the over 14 years we’ve been together, I don’t know those facial expressions,” she teased, as footage was shown of Marvin skydiving out of a helicopter during Sunday’s episode.

“He’s genuinely terrified… heights are not his thing, so I think he was looking forward to getting that bit over with,” she added.

The 34-year-old, who shares children Alaia-May (10), Valentina (6) and Blake (3) with Marvin, went on to admit that it is “weird in the house to watch him on telly and not talk to him.”

The mum-of-three then detailed an insight into production, while referring to a moment from Monday night’s episode. In the clip, Marvin and his fellow campmates – Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson and Nella Rose – sang to Jamie Lynn Spears as she bathed in the middle of the jungle.

“The producer calls us, they give us a little call earlier on in the day and they say, ‘This is what’s going to happen tonight, just so you know, he’s doing okay,' and it’s sort of like a little courtesy call,” Rochelle explained.

“And she said, ‘At one point tonight, he does serenade Jamie Lynn Spears in the bath,’ and I was like, ‘Good job I’m not the jealous type!’, while I’m there with his kids,” she exclaimed, adding that she “understood it a lot more” after watching it.

“I’ve realised that I actually don’t ever want him to do that to me,” Rochelle concluded with a smile.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.