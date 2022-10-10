Rochelle Humes celebrates son turning 2 with plane-themed party

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been spending the weekend celebrating their youngest child, Blake, turning two years old.

The former The Saturdays and JLS singers shared heartfelt tributes to mark their son’s special day, before sharing snaps from the incredible plane-themed party they held for the toddler.

Rochelle took to Instagram to share gorgeous snaps of Blake from when he was a newborn, all the way up until the present day, including pictures from the day Rochelle and Marvin renewed their wedding vows.

The 33-year-old captioned the adorable post, “My [dumpling emoji] turns 2. My joy, my weakness, my world, my SONshine… We are SO lucky you are our cheeky boy.. Thank you for lighting up our world”.

37-year-old Marvin shared a similar post to his 764K Instagram followers, with photos of the couple with their son just after he had been born. The radio host penned, “My baby boy turned 2 today. Blake Hampton Humes there’s a whole lot of love in this world for you little man”.

“We’re so proud of you and so lucky to have you. Happy Birthday Son”, he added.

This morning, Rochelle shared an insight into Blake’s plane-themed party to her 2.2M Instagram followers.

The mum-of-three shared snaps from an aerodrome, where the whole family enjoyed watching planes come and go. They also tucked into a delicious-looking roast dinner, before eating the impressive birthday cake that Rochelle baked herself.

Blake's birthday set-up at their family home was complete with a photo wall filled with balloons and a big sign that reads ‘Blake is 2’, surrounded by pictures of planes.

There was also a soft-play area, which had a ball-pit, a blue slide, rocker seats and climbing equipment.

Humes wrote, “Happy Monday gang… ah well that was one of my favourite weekends of the year with my little team.. As you may have guessed my little guys is [plane emoji] obsessed… so as this weekend was all about him we got in as many planes as we could”.

“We took him to the Aerodrome in Elstree… if you gave a little plane man human it’s really cute, it’s free and he absolutely loved it, there’s a little cafe there too”.

She continued, “My A team @houseofballoons_xx @partiesandsigns @thekidscorneruk helped me to do my little morning set up as they always do SO well (Not an ad just amazing small businesses ran by lovely people)”.

“AND for the first time EVER I baked a birthday cake… it looks as though a child baked it however, it tasted SO good. All in all a great weekend for our B xx”.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, are also proud parents to nine-year-old Alaia-Mai and five-year-old Valentina.