Rochelle Humes celebrates daughter’s birthday with cute tribute

Rochelle Humes is celebrating her daughter Alaia.

The This Morning host is marking her daughter’s 11th birthday today and penned a heartfelt tribute to her eldest child to honour the special day.

Rochelle, who shares Alaia with her husband Marvin Humes, admitted she is ‘truly blessed’ to have Alaia in her life.

Credit: Rochelle Humes Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, Humes posted a collection of photos of her and her daughter together to her 2.3M followers.

Adding a sweet birthday message about Alaia to the images, The Saturdays band member said, “Our first born is 11 today… My best friend, my everything. The girl who taught me how to be a Mama and now she teaches us all about life and how to live it!”.

“I’m so proud to call her ours. She is our world and first of 3 of my all time greatest achievements! Truly blessed with the best”.

Credit: Rochelle Humes Instagram

Rochelle also unveiled a snap of her and Marvin just moments before they welcomed their first-born into the world.

Reflecting back to the monumental time, the 35-year-old penned, “Look at us.. Babies.. Quite literally this time 11 years ago.. She was born at 10.05 am and this was just before I went down”.

Over the weekend, Rochelle was attending the Cannes Film Festival in France and returned home yesterday evening in order to celebrate Alaia’s big day.

Credit: Rochelle Humes Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself at the airport, the mum-of-three explained, “I’ve got so many pictures to share from Cannes… But first this Mama needs to rush back to LDN because my biggest baby turns 11 in the morning”.

Revealing that she made it home on time last night, Rochelle gave a glimpse into the decor for her daughter’s birthday.

While admitting, “My quickest turnaround yet.. All ready for you big girl”, the TV presenter showcased a picture of a photowall, Alaia’s birthday cake and card, all of which were Jellycat-themed.