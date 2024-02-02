Robin Thicke opens up about wedding plans with fiancée April

Robin Thicke is preparing to tie the knot.

The singer has been engaged to his model fiancée April Love Geary since December 2018.

Now, Robin has revealed that getting married this year is a ‘priority’ for the couple as they make a start on wedding planning.

Sharing his excitement about exchanging vows with his partner, Thicke opened up about his and April’s relationship.

While speaking to People, the Blurred Lines singer explained, “Wedding plans are a priority, we're looking at 2024 and we're very excited”.

Robin also spoke about the couple’s relationship and parenting experience together.

“My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together and co-parenting with Julian”.

“She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for”, he sweetly added.

Robin then noted how important his children are to him by saying, “It's a dream come true for me. I always wanted to have a big family”.

“Ever since my father passed away, I've been filling that void of missing him so much with as much love as I can in my life and I'm very happy to have four amazing children”.

Robin and April share three children together- five-year-old Mia, four-year-old Lola and three-year-old Luca. Thicke is also dad to 13-year-old Julien, whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin and April first started dating in 2014, following the 46-year-old’s separation from his wife of 10 years.

After the pair had been dating for four years, Robin proposed to his partner on Christmas Eve 2018.

Geary announced the news by sharing a collection of black and white photos of her and her fiancé hugging and kissing with her engagement ring on display.

She also unveiled a video of Robin down on one knee while popping the big question.

The model captioned the post, “YES YES 1000x YES”, followed by crying face emojis and a diamond ring emoji.