Robert De Niro reveals he has secretly welcomed his seventh child

Robert De Niro has become a dad once again!

The 79-year-old has confirmed that he has welcomed his seventh child into the world.

The Goodfellas star shared his baby news during an interview with ET Canada. Robert had been discussing his parenting style and his most recent film, About My Father, when he disclosed his new arrival.

When the interviewer addressed Robert’s six children, he took the opportunity to clarify the figure.

“Seven, actually,” he teased, to the surprise of the interviewer. "I just had a baby," he added.

The Oscar-winning actor has yet to reveal the name or gender of the newborn, or who the mother of the baby is.

However, Robert went on in his interview to explain how sometimes, being a parent means making tough choices in order to protect your children.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he detailed.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't,” he added.

Prior to the arrival of his new bundle of joy, Robert had already welcomed six children into the world with previous relationships.

The Intern actor became a parent for the first time along with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, when she gave birth to daughter Drena (51) and son Raphael (46).

Then, in 1995, Robert became a dad to twin sons when his then-girlfriend Toukie Smith gave birth to Julian and Aaron, who are now 27.

With his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower, Robert also shares 24-year-old son Elliot and 11-year-old daughter Helen Grace.

Congratulations to Robert on his newest arrival!