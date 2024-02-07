Robert De Niro discusses the joy his newborn daughter brings him

Robert De Niro has been chatting about fatherhood.

The Taxi Driver actor decided to speak out about the joy his newborn daughter Gia brings him and his family.

Robert welcomed Gia into the world with his partner Tiffany Chen in April of last year.

Now, De Niro has described the ‘relief’ his newborn brings him when they are together.

While speaking with People, the 80-year-old explained, “She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet”.

“[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment”.

Revealing that his children and grandchildren enjoy spending time with the 10-month-old, Robert said, “The kids all get a big kick out of her”.

“The grandkids even. She’s their aunt – [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”.

Credit: Robert De Niro / CBS Mornings

“The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me”, the Goodfellas star admitted when discussing his family gathering together.

As well as being a proud dad to Gia, Robert shares 56-year-old Drena and 47-year-old Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, 28-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and 25-year-old Elliot and 12-year-old Helen with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro also has three grandchildren from his son Raphael and a late grandson, Drena’s son Leandro, who tragically passed away at the age of 19 last summer.

At the start of the year, Robert spoke out about becoming a dad again at the age of 80.

When speaking about his youngest daughter, he admitted, “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. That in itself is wondrous”.

He also added, “So, you know, I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great and I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her”.