Robbie Williams reportedly tests positive for Covid while on holidays

It’s been reported that former Take That singer Robbie Williams has tested positive for coronavirus, while on a family holiday in the Caribbean.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “Robbie’s been fairly sick.”

“He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach,” the insider added.

According to the publication, Robbie has been forced to self-isolate and quarantine for up to 14 days, extending his stay in the family’s villa, which reportedly costs £106,000 per week.

It’s believed that Robbie and his wife Ayda Fields flew to the Caribbean for a family holiday to celebrate the New Year with their four adorable children, eight-year-old Teddy, six-year-old Charlton, two-year-old Coco and baby Beau who turns one next month.

Taking to Instagram on January 1, Ayda shared a lovely snap of herself and husband Robbie, as the two celebrated leaving 2020 in the past.

“It’s definitely been an eventful year …highs and lows and a whole lotta wtf. As we say goodbye to 2020, I ask 2021 to bring us more health and hope and joy…sending you all love from the Williams Family…AWxx #happynewyear,” the 41-year-old mum wrote.