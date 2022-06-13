Robbie Williams announces Dublin gig as part of arena tour.

Robbie Williams will go on tour later this year bringing his high-octane shows to cities across the UK and Ireland. Robbie Williams plays 3Arena, Dublin, Saturday 29th October 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17th 2022, at 9am priced from €57.65 and will be available from Ticketmaster.

Last week Robbie announced his new album ‘XXV’, out on 9 September (available to pre-order now) . The record features many of his greatest hits and fan favourites, all re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest. Opening with two nights at London’s The O2, the autumn arena tour will be a joyous celebration of Robbie’s 25 years as a solo artist. The tour will then take in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 3pm on Tuesday 14 June will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday 15 June. The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours. General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday 17 June.

Official Robbie Williams Premium VIP Hospitality Packages are available exclusively from markbutler.co.uk or via telephone +44 20 7603 6033. Hotel, ticket and merchandise packages are available exclusively from Event Travel (eventtravel.com ).

The full list of tour dates is –

9 October – The O2, London

10 October – The O2, London

15 October – Resorts World, Birmingham

19 October – AO Arena, Manchester

21 October – AO Arena, Manchester

24 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29 October – 3Arena, Dublin

As well as featuring countless Number 1 smash hit singles which have been newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands, ‘XXV’ also features several brand-new tracks. Both the standard and deluxe albums will include what is sure to be an instant classic, ‘Lost’, while the deluxe album will feature three more original tracks – ‘Disco Symphony’, ‘More Than This’, and ‘The World And Her Mother’. The new version of ‘Angels’ was released last week and was performed by Robbie during the half-time show at this year’s Soccer Aid, which took place on Sunday. Listen to ‘Angels’ here .

The track listing for ‘XXV’ also includes the iconic songs ‘Let Me Entertain You’, ‘Millennium’, ‘Strong’, ‘No Regrets’, ‘She’s The One’, ‘Kids’, ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Feel’, ‘Come Undone’ and many more. The album is another huge milestone in the glittering career of one of the world’s most decorated artists. Robbie has six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, has sold a huge 80 million albums worldwide, achieved 14 Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist in music history. His most recent album, ‘The Christmas Present’, secured Robbie his 13th UK Number 1 album when released in 2019 – equalling Elvis Presley’s chart record as the solo artists with the most UK Number 1 albums. Robbie’s total chart-topping albums across his solo work and with Take That is 17, placing him in the top three acts of all time with the most Number 1s across their catalogue.

Tickets for Robbie Williams go on sale Friday 17th June 2022 at 9am from Ticketmaster and are priced from €57.65 including booking fee.