Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech file for divorce

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and her husband Michael Kopech are divorcing. The couple, who just got married in January, are ending their relationship, according to the Chicago Tribune.

It is believed the baseball player filed for divorced in June in northeast Texas.

The news comes after Morgan announced she was pregnant with her first child. A representative for the actress confirmed that Kopech is the father of her baby.

The actress recently opened up about her pregnancy and revealed she wants to keep it private.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!

“On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise,” she shared.

“Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be,” the mum-to-be added.