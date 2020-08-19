Riverdale star Cole Sprouse confirms split from Lili Reinhart

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse has confirmed he is no longer in a relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart. Break-up rumours have been circulating for quite some time, but this is the first time the actor has spoken out about their relationship in months. The former Disney star said they originally went their separate ways in January and then broke up in the springtime.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote alongside a photo of Lili in the forest.

"What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he wrote.

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter," Sprouse added.

Reinhart's new movie Chemical Hearts is set for release later this month. Sprouse commented: "Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys."

The Riverdale stars reportedly started dating in 2017.

If only more people could handle their break-ups with as much class and charm as these two.