Riverdale’s Camilla Mendes has shared her tribute to Luke Perry

Just days ago, Riverdale fans were left in shock following the announcement of the death of actor Luke Perry at the age of 52.

Luke suffered a stroke last week, which ultimately caused his death on Monday evening.

Camilla Mendes, who plays Veronica on the show, has taken to her social media to share her grief with fans.

Veronica as a character is known for her flowery language and unrealistic one-liners, but Camilla’s words were truly touching.

‘He took care of us all. An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom, his presence was healing,’ she began.

‘He had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him.’

‘I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set.’

'We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him,’ she continued.

‘Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling.’

I just can’t believe it. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 4 March 2019

Actress Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on the show, had this to say:

'I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,' she tweeted.

'I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.'

'I just can’t believe it.'