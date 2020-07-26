Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, who is pregnant with her first child.

The actress confirmed her joyous news on Instagram this weekend and the smile on her face says it all. The mum-to-be is set to welcome a baby boy into the world in January.

Alongside photos from her gender reveal party, she wrote, "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

"It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be.

She continued, "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be. “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be“- if you know you know."