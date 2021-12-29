Ring in the new year with this step-by-step look by MUA Keilidh Cashell.

Be it a relaxing evening at home with your nearest and dearest, or raising a glass and toasting with friends, ring in 2022 in style with the help of Keilidh Cashell. The industry powerhouse shares her top tips and insider tricks to achieving the perfect glam look this festive season, ideal for NYE celebrations or of course a Christmas Day Glam, using only THREE products! Keilidh’s bronze hue’d eyes and blood red lip is the ideal combo for any skin tone or occasion.

Embrace timeless elegance with a pop of colour this festive season as Keilidh Cashell and Kash Beauty shares her step by step guide to achieve this stunning new year night out look.

Using a trio of products from KASH Beauty, it’s time to put your best face forward and shimmer into the holiday season:

Keilidh’s Festive Glam Step-By-Step

1. Apply light brown shadow to your outer corner and crease. Here I used LUST – a soft rust matte brown, from the Copper Crush Eyeshadow Palette RRP €19.95, which is part of the Modern Legacy Collection.

2. Add some sparkle using our eyeshadow toppers – here I’m used the shade Copper Glaze, from the Idol Eyes Gift Set – RRP €19.95. Apply it to the crease and blend out using your finger.

3. Add the perfect festive lip using our Bloodmoon Lip Kit – RRP €18.95. First line your lips using the lip pencil.

4. Then fill in the centre using our Blood Moon lipstick.

5. Voila – your look is finished!"

The KASH Beauty Range is available to buy on www.kashbeauty.com.