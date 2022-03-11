Rimmel’s new ‘Kind & Free’ vegan makeup range is absolutely lush

If you’re on the hunt for some new and affordable vegan beauty products then you simply MUST check out Rimmel’s new ‘Kind & Free™’ range.

This gorgeous collection of products is the brand’s very first clean, vegan make-up range which has been developed with minimalist formulas that actually work.

So if you’ve been wanting to make some more ethical and clean choices when it comes to your beauty routine, then this collection is the perfect place to start. Each product contains natural origin ingredients with no unnecessary additives, such as mineral oil or fragrance.

Plus, Rimmel is also making an effort to be kinder to the environment with this range as well. All Kind & Free™ products are made with a percentage of recycled plastic, with the amount varying by product. However, by 2025 the aim is for 100% of Rimmel packaging to use recycled material or be reusable or compostable.

The new collection comprises of five make-up products for skin, lashes & nails: a nourishing skin tint, a volumising mascara, a hydrating concealer, a Talc-free pressed powder, and a plant-based nail polish.

Here’s a little run-down of everything included in the Kind & Free™ range.

Kind & Free™ Moisturising Skin Tint, €12.49 / £10.99

When you want a casual ‘no make-up' look, you need Kind & Free™ Moisturising Skin Tint. The lightweight, sheer formula evens skin-tone and blurs away any unwanted imperfections while giving your skin the instant and lasting hydration it needs. This nourishing tint delivers a fresh glow and a natural, healthy-looking finish. Available in 12 shades.

Kind & Free™ Mascara, RRP €12.99 / £10.99

Rimmel’s first vegan mascara delivers the uncompromising volume and length that your lashes demand. Infused with caring ingredients; a mascara which is kind to you and your lashes.

The vegan, natural wax-blend formula has a creamy texture infused with Shea Butter & Biotin, to help care for your lashes over time. Available in two shades – Black and Black Brown.

Kind & Free™ Hydrating Concealer, RRP €9.99 / £8.99

Designed for all-day wear, this 24-hour hydrating concealer features Aloe Vera and an antioxidant Vitamin complex of Vitamin E and Pro-vitamin B5, to give a fresh, radiant finish. The buildable formula won’t crease as you blend away blemishes, dark circles and uneven skin tone, leaving you with a flawless yet natural look. The perfect partner to Moisturising Skin Tint, this skin-caring concealer comes in six shades, ranging from fair to deep.

Kind & Free™ Pressed Powder, RRP €8.99 / £7.99

Keep shine at bay with Rimmel’s new lightweight, mattifying Talc-free powder which gives fresh, natural looking coverage all day. It has a lightweight texture that doesn’t cake. Pat it on using the vegan puff applicator. Available in a palette of six shades for fair to deep skin tones, including a translucent shade.

Kind & Free™ Nail Polish, RRP €7.99 / £5.99

Rimmel’s first plant-based nail formula delivers bold, caring colour with no compromises. This polish delivers on glossy shine, intensely rich pigment and staying power. The super-gentle formula still allows your nails to breathe and stay healthy.

Express yourself with a rainbow of shades inspired by nature. Choose from nine brilliant hues and one clear topcoat, including: an array of pastels inspired by the sand, sea and shoreline; vivid Coral, Red and Plum hues that evoke tropical sunsets; and neutral Grey, Black and White that take inspiration from the wild landscapes that bring us peace.

That’s not all though — this summer Rimmel are planning to expand the Kind & Free™ range to include even more shades and introducing new products for your lips, brows, eyes and more!

Rimmel’s Kind & Free™ range will be widely available from March in all major pharmacies nationwide as well as a selection of online retail outlets.