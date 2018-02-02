Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is on track to out-sell Kylie Cosmetics in 2018

Kylie Cosmetics dominated the Instagram beauty landscape last year, but this year another celeb collection is aiming to out-strip the KUWTK star's brand in terms of sales.

Fenty Beauty is on track to outsell both KKW beauty and Kylie Cosmetics in 2018.

The brand is only a few months old, but it's already seeing astronomical sales internationally.

According to WWD, Rihanna's line saw sales five times higher than Kylie Cosmetics in the first month of this year.

Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty have been pitted against one another from the get-go by online beauty fanatics.

Rihanna fans came for the reality TV star's most recent concealer collection, claiming that Kylie is simply trying to 'keep up with' Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna recently revolutionised the beauty industry with her Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which is available in 40 shades, from the palest white to rich mocha.

The foundation was even named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2017.