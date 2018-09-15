‘Make your own rules’: Rihanna’s lingerie line is all about diversity

Rihanna’s new lingerie line Savage x Fenty is fierce AF.

Her collection is all about inclusivity and diversity, dressing all woman with different body shapes and sizes.

And nothing could have embodied this message more than the collection’s debut to the public.

The Diamonds singer chose a fierce, diverse group of models to represent her brand, including two pregnant women.

Rihanna closed out #NYFW with one of the best put together shows I’ve ever seen. It was truly out of the box … is there anything she can’t do #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/8fxn4KKsAz — J (@nostalgiaonfilm) September 13, 2018

One of the mums, known as Slick Woods, was so far along that she went into labour after the fashion show’s debut, but not after she strut her stuff on stage.

The model truly looked savage in her strappy, Fenty lingerie that highlighted her beautiful baby bump.

Complete with knee-high, lace stockings, sparking high-heels and sexy, Madonna nipple cones, this hot mama killed it on the runway.

The other expecting model, Janina Thompson, dramatically danced in a sheer, low-cut leotard with wild curls framing her chic look.

With her flower broach and her long, white gloves, her glamorous vintage style put a powerful spin on a traditional ensemble.

Rihanna wanted to make clear that ALL women deserve to dress stunning and feel sexy. Maternity fashion does not have to be conservative.

Shattering the stigma, the designer wanted to show how sultry and seductive mums are.

“Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character and style – for you, not for someone else,” Rihanna commented on her collection.

The gorgeous and ground-breaking businesswoman is making strides for women everywhere, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.