Rihanna reveals how second pregnancy is ‘so different’ to first

Rihanna has opened up about her experience with her second pregnancy so far.

The Umbrella singer announced she was expecting her second child in February of this year with an iconic performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

While attending the Met Gala on Monday, Rihanna spoke about how this pregnancy is ‘so different’ from her first.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old revealed, “It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it”.

“I feel good. I feel energetic”, the star added.

RiRi then discussed her ‘obsession’ with her first child, a baby boy, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

She admitted, “I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it.

Rocky also gave a brief update on his growing son by saying he’s, “Growing big. Beautiful, happy baby”.

The proud parents looked ever-so-chic while honouring Karl Lagerfeld at this year’s Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rihanna stunned in a white Valentino gown with a huge train that hugged her blossoming baby bump once she removed her floral hood, while her beau looked dapper in a kilt-like ensemble, complete with a single leather glove.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son into the world in May of last year and have not yet revealed his name to the public yet.

When previously speaking about the beginning of her motherhood journey, Rihanna explained, “Oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to”.

“We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part”.