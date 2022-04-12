Rihanna opens up about unplanned pregnancy and maternity fashion

Rihanna bares all as she talks about all things pregnancy, fashion and future worries as she poses for the cover of Vogue in a sheer red jumpsuit.

In an interview with Vogue magazine Rihanna discusses her pregnancy cravings so far, mentioning that she is more in favour of sweet over salty snacks. “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered doughnut and you’ve got my heart forever”.

The 34-year-old also has a craving for tangerines, she explained. But she will only eat them with one thing, “It has to be with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them”.

Rihanna goes on to talk about the incredible fashion she has worn throughout her pregnancy and why she decides to embrace her bump rather than hide it as is so commonly done. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to get dressed up”.

The pop singer goes on to make a point about what is expected of pregnant women and why the clothes they wear shouldn’t be judged so harshly. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women”.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”.

Rihanna then opened up about the planning of her pregnancy. “I wouldn’t say planning but certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh*t. We just had fun”.

With the Fenty CEO being in her third trimester, she brings up what worries her the most about what’s to come after the birth. She explains that the labour itself isn’t what is really worrying her at this time.

“Postpartum depression. Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me”.

The star also shares her thoughts on breastfeeding. “I’m praying my body allows me to”, she says.

When speaking of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she had nothing but kind words for him. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side”.

The Umbrella singer announced her pregnancy in January of this year but a due date has not yet been confirmed.