Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Umbrella singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky who are expecting their first child together.

Rihanna seemingly announced this wonderful pregnancy news in classic Rihanna fashion, by debuting her growing baby bump during a photo-shoot on the streets of New York.

In the photos Rihanna is seen wearing a long bubblegum pink coat, paired with ripped boyfriend jeans. Going topless underneath, Rihanna buttoned up the top of her coat but left the rest open to show off her growing bump.

In the snaps, reportedly taken in the rapper’s hometown of Harlem, 33-year-old A$AP Rocky is seen wearing an oversized denim jacket with black leather trousers, a cream knitted jumper and a black beanie, all the while adoringly gazing into Rihanna’s eyes.

After years of friendship, a source close to the couple confirmed to People in November 2020 that the pair had been dating for several months.

In an interview with GQ this past May, 2021, A$AP confirmed that Rihanna was the love of his life, calling her “the one”.

Congratulations again to both of the soon-to-be-parents and this exciting new chapter!