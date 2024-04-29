Rihanna opens up about uniqueness between sons RZA & Riot

Rihanna has been opening up about her sons and how unique they are from one another.

The Umbrella singer welcomed her first son, RZA, into the world in May 2022, before she went on to have her second son, Riot, in August of last year with her partner A$AP Rocky.

While opening up about being a boy-mum to two-under-two, Rihanna has admitted her children ‘bring purpose to her life’.

During an interview with E!News at a Fenty Beauty launch party, the 36-year-old discussed her motherhood experience so far.

“They bring purpose to every aspect of my life. Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it, and especially when it takes me away from them”.

Explaining what it’s like to be a mum to two boys, Rihanna said, “It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom. I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now”.

“It just highlights all of the things about being a woman because I’m the one that can experience all of that in the house”.

The Diamonds singer continued, “Giving birth, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running a household and the family, it’s new territory but it’s empowering”.

Rihanna also described how different RZA and Riot are from each other, revealing, “They’re completely different so I’m having completely two different experiences, two different adventures, two different journeys, two different sizes, two different clothes, two different attitudes”.

“I love how different they are”, she went on to say before adding, “I get to celebrate their uniqueness in every way. I enjoy it”.

When previously speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her sons, Rihanna confessed, “They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it”.