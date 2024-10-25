Rihanna opens up about life as a mum to sons RZA & Riot

Rihanna has been opening up about being a boy mum.

The Umbrella singer welcomed her first son, RZA, into the world in May 2022 with her partner A$AP Rocky. The pair went on to have their second son, Riot, in August of last year.

As she navigates life as a mum to two sons, Rihanna has shared an insight into what it’s like to raise boys and admitted she still hopes to have a daughter.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna was asked, “How’s that boy energy in your house going?”, to which she replied, “The best. I live for it. It’s never a dull moment”.

“I love when they like climb onto chandeliers, I love when they literally are so scary that I’m forced to have fun”.

The Diamonds singer went on to confess, “Me running around, me lifting them up, it’s all fun, it’s all exercise but it works out for both of us, like all of our kids”.

Rihanna was then questioned about her previous comments about wanting to welcome a baby girl into the world.

She revealed, “I will have a girl. I wouldn’t know what to do because I only know about boys so far but it will be a new adventure”.

The 36-year-old shared her experience with being a mum to RZA and Riot with E!News earlier this year.

At the time she explained, “They bring purpose to every aspect of my life. Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it, and especially when it takes me away from them”.

“It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom. I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now”.