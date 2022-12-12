Rihanna opens up about her baby son and life as a mum

Rihanna has been adjusting to life as a mum!

The Umbrella singer gave birth to her first child in May of this year alongside her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, but have so far kept his life private and have chosen not to share his name with the public.

In a recent interview with OK!, the 34-year-old opened up about motherhood and how it has changed her life. “It’s crazy and it’s amazing, wild, weird – all of those things, all at once,” she gushed.

“It’s the best feeling and the most love I have ever known. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone is new, it’s fascinating. I love it,” Rihanna added.

The mum-of-one then went on to describe her seven-month-old as “the happiest baby”.

“He’s fun. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away,” Rihanna spoke lovingly.

Rihanna has recently been promoting the launch of her brand new sportswear range for her fashion brand Savage X Fenty. Despite having been a fashion icon for years now, the We Found Love singer hilariously shared that her fashion habits have changed since the birth of her son.

“It’s crazy! Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy. But after you give birth it’s like, ‘Oh, this is different,’” she exclaimed.

“Everything is a sport nowadays. Going to the coffee shop, going to the grocery store, walking the dog, running errands… everything is a sport. When I was pregnant that was a sport, and what saved my life? Leggings!”, Rihanna laughed.

We’re glad to hear that Rihanna is enjoying mum life!