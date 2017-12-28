Rihanna calls for an end to gun violence as cousin dies in shooting
Superstar Rihanna has called an end to gun violence after suffering a tragic familial loss.
The singer-turned-makeup-mogul celebrated the festive period with her extended family, including her cousin, who was named as Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne by news outlets.
The young man was the victim of a shooting in the family's native Barbados.
'RIP cousin… can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!,' she captioned the post.
'Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man,' she finished. before ending the post with the poignant hashtag #endgunviolence.
The shooting happened on St Stephen's Day.
Rihanna also shared a video of the 21-year-old, which showed him enjoying a walk with family.
The young man was reportedly going to visit his girlfriend when the shooting happened.