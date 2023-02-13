Rihanna announces she’s pregnant with second child

Huge Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky as the couple are expecting their second child.

While Rihanna took to the stage to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, she announced the wonderful news as she pulled open her jacket to reveal her blossoming baby bump. She then rubbed her stomach before she kicked off her performance with B*tch Better Have My Money.

Dressed in a fully-red ensemble made up of a stunning jumpsuit, jacket and gloves, she also performed her major hits Work, Rude Boy, Where Have You Been and We Found Love.

Following the show, Rihanna’s rep confirmed that she is pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s second baby to The Hollywood Reporter.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over Rihanna's announcement. One fan wrote, "BEST HALF TIME SHOW EVER".

"Queen Rihanna delivered whilst pregnant!", penned a second, while a third fan added, "I’m so happy for her. See’s glowing".

Ahead of her appearance on stage, the Diamonds singer spoke to CBS about potentially bringing a special guest on stage with her.

“I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure. We'll see”, she explained with a smile, but gave nothing else away.

Many fans speculated that she would bring out Drake or Eminem to sing alongside her, but nobody seemed to expect that it would be her baby bump making an appearance for the first time in the public eye.

The Umbrella singer announced she would perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in September 2022 to all of her fan’s excitement.

The 34-year-old revealed she and ASAP were expecting their first child together back at the beginning of 2022 and went on to welcome the tot in May. The pair haven’t shared what their first-born’s name is with the world yet.

Congratulations again to Rihanna after that amazing performance and brilliant announcement.