RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley announces separation from husband Paul

Dorit Kemsley has announced that she and her husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley have decided to ‘take some time apart’.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and businessman, who have been married for nine years, shared the news online.

While opening up about their decision to split, they confirmed that they want to ‘safeguard their friendship’.

The pair released a joint statement to their Instagram accounts about the separation. The message reads, “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage”.

“We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together”.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children”.

The statement closes off by saying, “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments of Dorit’s post to share supportive messages for her and Paul, including many stars from The Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks wrote, “Sending love”.

“You're brave, you're resilient, and you're not alone. Praying for brighter days ahead”, penned The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna added, “I love you”.

Dorit and PK tied the knot in March 2015. They share two children together- a 10-year-old son named Jagger and an eight-year-old daughter named Phoenix.

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in March of this year and penned tributes to each other on social media.

Dorit simply wrote, “happy anniversary baby. i love you”, while Paul said, “I’m here , i see you , I love you happy 9th anniversary and thank you”.