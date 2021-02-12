Review: Why Netflix’s Firefly Lane is our new favourite series

If you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, make sure you tune into Netflix's heart-wrenching new series, Firefly Lane.

Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl and Scrubs star Sarah Chalke come together in this ground-breaking new series which will have you glued to the screen all weekend long.

Based on the New York Times Bestselling book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life – forever inseparable best friends.

Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs – triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood – but through the decades, their bond remains – until it faces the ultimate test.

Watching Firefly Lane was a pure joy from start until end. This series is what I would call, the definition of a ‘dramedy’ — a cross between a comedy and a drama.

Not only is it filled with hilarious gags and heartwarming moments, but it also deals with serious issues, such as homophobia, deep-rooted sexism in the workplace and ongoing international wars, which were quite prevalent of that time, and to a degree, still are.

I absolutely adored the journalism aspect of the show (naturally), and seeing both Kate and Tully grind to make it in the news world, Tully as a broadcaster and Kate as a producer, was such a treat, especially when we know where they end up.

Due to the fact that the show spans multiple decades, starting in the early 80’s then moving into the 90’s and finishing off in the early 2000’s, it makes for a very interesting experience. We get to see how the characters grow and develop without having to wait for multiple seasons, while also being given the chance to see these characters in their younger years, which helps us to understand their origin stories.

Both the writing and the acting were phenomenal, and I found myself rooting for each and every character. Not forgetting of course the outrageous costumes! What I wouldn’t give for access to Tully Hart’s wardrobe in the 80’s…

Each episode tells a different part of their story, while also leaving you desperately wanting more — making it the perfect binge-worthy show. By the time the final credits rolled around I was dying for season two — the true sign of an excellent series.

Firefly Lane is on Netflix now, and you can check out the full trailer here;