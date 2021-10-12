Review: So I got a Pumpkin Latte Facial and this is how it went

Now that the seasons are changing, it’s fair to say that my skin has been looking a bit worse for wear. Out with my fleeting summer glow and in with those trusty under-eye bags, the uneven texture and tired looking skin. Therefore it was such a treat to visit the Wicklow Street Clinic to try out their new Pumpkin Latte Facial.

We’ve heard about pumpkin spiced lattes, spiced pumpkin candles and pumpkin pies, but we have to admit, we had never heard of a Pumpkin Latte Facial — until now!

It was a dreary Thursday evening when I escaped the hustle and bustle of Dublin city centre and was welcomed into the tranquil Wicklow Street Clinic where I spent one glorious hour full of skin pampering.

The Pumpkin Latte Facial treatment uses a range of cleansing and toning Eminence organics products, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth and revitalised. Not to mention that they smell absolutely heavenly too!

Throughout my facial, I was treated to a pumpkin exfoliator, as my skin has definitely been suffering from dryness in recent weeks. Next up was the Yam and Pumpkin Enzyme Peel, which contains a plethora of natural, skin boosting ingredients such as pineapple, papaya, willow bark extract, green tea extract and yam and pumpkin purée.

All of these ingredients work together to achieve smooth, radiant looking skin by removing dead skin cells and reducing pigmentation.

While the peel was setting, I got to really appreciate that aromatic pumpkin scent, which truly does just scream autumn. In fact, I noted that it actually reminded me of Christmas pudding. Throughout my treatment I kept getting nostalgic flashbacks to my childhood, helping my mum stir the pudding mix. It smelt so good you could eat it! However, as the peel contains quite a few active ingredients, it also tends to tingle.

Once the peel was washed away, I got to try their luscious Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque. This wonderfully scented product contains a range of ingredients that are eerily suited to combat the effects this season’s weather has on our skin. It restores the skin’s natural moisture balance with Vitamin E and Omega 9 nutrients which are combined in this dreamy puree of fresh pumpkin to fight the appearance of ageing and environmental stresses.

Walking out afterwards I felt like I was floating. Not only did I leave with fresher, calmer and plumper looking skin, but I also got to enjoy 60 minutes of pure relaxation, surrounded by some of my favourite autumn scents. There’s no doubt that I reaped the benefits of this treatment for days afterwards, with the compliments coming in every direction.

I found that my skin had regained it’s lost moisture and it looked clearer than it had in months, shining brighter than ever.

While I was gifted this lovely experience, the special Pumpkin Latte Facial is available to book at the Wicklow Street Clinic right now and is priced at €110. For more information, check out thewicklowstreetclinic.ie