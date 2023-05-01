Review: Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte prequel is exactly what we need

Dearest reader, ever since it was first announced in May 2021, Bridgerton fans have been desperate to view its highly-anticipated prequel miniseries. Well, at long last, it's time for its release – and I think it’s worth the wait.

This six-part miniseries takes us right back to the days of young Charlotte (played by India Amarteifio), who is sent to London by her brother and forced into an arranged marriage with King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Avid fans of the Bridgerton series will have already seen a glimpse of the couple’s so-called ‘meet cute’, as Netflix chose to tease the scene during their TUDUM event last September. However, the rest of the scene is far from disappointing!

I found myself instantly charmed by their relationship, especially from the second Charlotte learns about George’s true identity. He instantly puts her at ease and you can’t deny that they are magical together. Despite their inevitable struggles with Charlotte’s hesitancy and George’s ill fate, you can’t help but root for them.

As the series progresses, their story unravels beautifully – in particular, the background surrounding King George. In the main Bridgerton series, the time we have spent with the older King has been minimal so far. However, this minseries allows the audience to truly get to know him, and I found it fascinating (and heartbreaking) to learn the backstory of George’s developing ‘madness’.

For me, though, the series has two main standouts. Firstly, India Amarteifio is enchanting as the young Queen. Not only does she have a remarkable resemblance to present-day Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel), but she also completely nails everything about her tone.

Credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix

Despite being only seventeen years old, Charlotte has all of the defiance, confidence and poise that her elder self possesses. I’ll be honest and say that before watching this miniseries, Queen Charlotte would have been placed fairly low in my list of favourite Bridgerton characters… but now? She’s arisen to a much higher ranking – as she deserves.

Alongside recounting the early days of Charlotte and George’s marriage, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also gives us the equally intriguing backstory to the life of Lady Danbury (played by Arsema Thomas). Even though I cannot say too much about her plot, I guarantee that her story is worth the wait!

Thomas’ performance has been the second standout for me. I was shocked to learn that this was her TV debut, as you would never be able to tell. She captures Agatha’s spirit beautifully, whilst also giving us plenty of that cheeky spark and wit that we have come to love with the older Danbury.

Credit: Nick Wall / Netflix

If all of this excitement wasn’t enough, the miniseries runs in parallel with the so-called ‘present-day’ goings on in the Ton. Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell have all reprised their roles as the elder Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton respectively. Their storylines pick up immediately after the end of season two, making us feel like we haven’t missed a beat since we last saw them.

While Violet and Agatha continue to get up to their typical mischief, Queen Charlotte becomes frantic at the realisation that her own children have yet to produce an heir to the throne. “Make me a royal baby,” she demands, which is hilariously reminiscent of what her own mother-in-law orders from her in her youth.

Credit: Nick Wall / Netflix

I did worry that the present-day thread would feel lacking without Violet's children and the Featheringtons (we do get the odd mention of the young Bridgertons and a brief glimpse of Daphne’s little ones, but they are otherwise nowhere to be seen). However, the natural charisma of these three leading ladies makes you feel right back at home in the Bridgerton world.

Overall, going into this prequel, I was concerned that my previous lack of interest in Queen Charlotte’s story would hinder my enjoyment of it. However, I’m delighted to say that I was wrong – this miniseries strongly stands on its own two feet.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story launches on Netflix this Thursday, May 4. In my opinion, it’s the perfect treat to tide us over until the (hopefully, not too far away!) launch of Bridgerton season 3.