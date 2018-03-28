Research says we should only work three-hour days and we’re all ears

We've all been there – 12pm comes and you already feel like you've given all you can give for the day. Sure, you might perk up for 20 minutes or so after lunch, but really, it's all down hill from there.

Between your hourly tea break, scrolling through ASOS sales, and basically doing anything other than what you're supposed to be doing, there's not much time for anything else now is there?

Well, according to new survey, the average employee is productive for just under three hours a day (2h 53m to be precise).

Sound about right?

VocherCloud asked 1,989 full-time office workers about how they really spend their working days, and as you probably guessed, there's not a whole lot of work going on inside those cubicles.

When asked – “Do you consider yourself to be productive throughout the entire working day?” 79 per cent of respondents said 'no' (and the other 21 per cent were lying).

So, what are we doing instead?

Well, here are the top 10 responses from participants when asked what they actually do at work and how long they spend doing it:

1. Checking social media – 47 per cent/ 44 minutes

2. Reading news websites – 45 per cent/ 1 hour 5 minutes

3. Discussing out-of-work activities with colleagues – 38 per cent/ 40 minutes

4. Making hot drinks – 31 per cent/ 17 minutes

5. Smoking breaks – 28 per cent/ 23 minutes

6. Text/instant messaging – 27 per cent/ 14 minutes

7. Eating snacks – 25 per cent/ 8 minutes

8. Making food in office – 24 per cent/ 7 minutes

9. Making calls to partner/ friends- 24 per cent/ 18 minutes

10. Searching for new jobs – 19 per cent/ 26 minutes

You can't deny the facts – three-hour working days for all!