Research reveals working from home leads to better oral health

Oral-B, the number one dentist recommended brand worldwide, has today on National Toothbrush Day released new research findings all about Irish people’s current dental care habits and regime. 3 in 10 (30%) adults who are working claim that they are brushing their teeth more while working from home, with 15% upgrading from a manual to an electric toothbrush. Over half (51%) claim that they have changed their oral care habits in a positive way, while 16% claim negative changes in their current habits. 12% have added mouthwash to their regime.

Flossing was also a priority, with 15% claiming to floss more often. 17% switched to a whitening toothpaste. Those living in Dublin are slightly more likely to claim they are brushing (37%) or flossing more (20%) while working from home.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Niall Vallely of 3 Dental said; “It is very encouraging to see the improvements in oral hygiene that people have made while working from home. I always recommend an electric toothbrush to my patients. Those who use one tend to present with much healthier teeth and gums in comparison to those using a manual toothbrush. I would recommend that if you have started brushing your teeth less, try to get back into a positive routine and brush after meals. We know that small changes can make a significant difference to oral health”.

Almost 4 in 10 (38%) of adults claim that they visited the dentist in the past 6 months. Those aged 55+ (43%) and those living in Dublin (46%) are slightly more likely to claim that they have visited the dentist in the past 6 months, with those aged 35-54 (34%) less likely to have done so.

Almost three quarters (73%) of adults who are working claim that they plan on visiting the dentist in the next 6 months. Those aged 55+ (65%) are less likely to claim that they plan on visiting the dentist in the next 6 months.

Dr. Niall Vallely added; “It is encouraging to see people planning their next visit to the dentist – we know that regular visits significantly reduce a person’s risk of having bigger issues down the line. A dentist catching problems before the patient has symptoms often means that there is a much easier solution. Better again, preventing issues with a well thought out care routine at home is always the best course of action for patients.

Using the right tools alongside professional help will result in life long healthy teeth and gums. Last year, due to COVID-19, people were understandably reluctant to visit the dentist but we want to assure patients that very strict guidelines are adhered to with patient and staff safety of upmost priority.”

